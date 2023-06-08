CMA Fest Starts on Thursday- Here’s Everything You Need to Know

CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville this year celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11th. The event will feature hours of free music along and just off Broadway with some of your favorite country music artists.

If you are looking to cool off, visit Fan Fair X inside Music City Center where you can attend a meet and greet with an artist, watch performances, and visit the close-up stage to hear from Reba, Jelly Roll and more.

Each evening, fans will head to Nissan Stadium for nighttime concerts featuring Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and more.

Here are some helpful things to know before you head to the festival.

