Country Music Association has announced that CMA Fest 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce that CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” organizer stated.

“Whether you planned to attend CMA Fest for the first time, or you have attended many times throughout the last 48 years, we know how special this festival is for Country Music fans around the globe and that many will be disappointed by this decision. As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff and Country Music community.”

Ticket holders can request a refund or four-day passes will be honored for the 2021 event. Those who purchased passes through non-official channels should contact the seller directly. Within the next 24-48 hours, all four-day pass purchasers will receive an email with further instructions.

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, follow these steps to request a refund:

Go to Ticketmaster.com and sign in to your account

Click on “MyTickets”

Next to CMA Fest 2020, click the “See Details” button to the right

On the Event Details page, click on the text that says “Request a Refund”

Select the events you’d like to submit a refund request for

Review the details and submit

If you renewed passes or purchased through the CMA Fest Box Office:

Please visit CMAfest.com/contact to submit a refund request form. Once you submit that request, you should expect an email or call back within 2 to 3 business days.

A date has been set for CMA Fest 2021 to take place on June 10-13 in Nashville.