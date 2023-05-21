CMA Fest Announces Two Days of ‘Fitness at Fest’

CMA Fest’s 50th anniversary celebration continues to heat up with the announcement of Fitness at Fest Presented by CELSIUS® Essential Energy, maker of lifestyle energy drinks. In addition to hundreds of performances during the four-day festival, CMA Fest will feature two dynamic days of Fitness at Fest Presented by CELSIUS® at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza. TRUMAV Fitness trainer Wirth Campbell will kick off the fitness festivities on Friday, June 9, accompanied by podcaster, influencer and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea will return for a third year with Country star Jana Kramer to help festival-goers feel the burn on Saturday, June 10.

Fitness at Fest requires a $15 registration fee (tax and fees included), with all ticket proceeds donated to the CMA Foundation. Register HERE to reserve your spot for Fitness at Fest. Space is limited for each event. RAIN water will be provided, along with complementary swag – mats, towels and bags provided by CELSIUS®. Plus, all guests can enjoy a cold can of CELSIUS before or after their workout. Guests are encouraged to wear proper workout attire. Both events are rain or shine. If rain occurs, Fitness at Fest will move to an indoor location and attendees will be notified 24 hours prior to the event.

Pickleball at CMA Fest

For the first time ever, CMA Fest will also feature pickleball at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10. LOCASH & DINK present “Country on Court: Pickleball at CMA Fest” will feature a celebrity tournament benefitting the CMA Foundation, open court play between amateur pickleball players and fans, as well as prizes, giveaways and surprise appearances from special guests, including DINK’s own spokesllama, Volley. Additional programming for “Country on Court: Pickleball at CMA Fest” will be announced soon.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAfest.com. All artist lineups are subject to change. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.