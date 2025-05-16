CMA Fest Announces Trisha Yearwood and Rascal Flatts as Fan Fair X Headliners

CMA Fest presented by SoFi is right around the corner and the Country Music Association has announced even more acts set to take the stage across the festival! Fan Fair X, inside Music City Center, is the ultimate destination for unique fan experiences during CMA Fest. From iconic legends to emerging stars, it’s the place where fans can connect with their favorite Country artists. With hundreds of sessions and performances taking place over four days, fans can always catch something exciting inside Music City Center. Fan Fair X runs Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8 from 10:30 AM-5:00 PM, with venue doors opening daily at 10:00 AM.

This year’s Fan Fair X brings extra star power to the CMA Close Up Stage on Friday and Saturday with its exclusive Artist of the Day programming. Trisha Yearwood will be featured Friday, followed by Rascal Flatts on Saturday.

Additional CMA Close Up Stage programming includes:

Parker McCollum on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Women of Opry NextStage with Priscilla Block, Kaitlin Butts and Tigirlily Gold

Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum presents Wyatt Ellis and Dailey & Vincent

The Road to #1’s with Dustin Lynch, Drew Baldridge and John Morgan

Country Central Presents: Vincent Mason, Emily Ann Roberts, Kameron Marlowe and Waylon Wyatt

Friday Artist of the Day: Trisha Yearwood

Blending Borders: Country Music’s Genre Revolution featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, Marcus King and Alana Springsteen

Country for Children with Caterina Mete from The Wiggles & Morgan Evans

Hitmakers on High Dollar Hill with Keith Stegall, Clay Walker and Jamie O’Neal

The Listening Room Presents: The Stories Behind the Songs with Chris Blair featuring Jordan Dozzi, Mae Estes and Emmet Stevens, Jr.

Saturday Artist of the Day Rascal Flatts on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Latino Trailblazers in Country – Presented by the Country Latin Association featuring Carin León, Kat Luna, Los Hermanos Mendoza and MŌRIAH

Origins Music Group: “Rooted at CMA Fest” featuring The War And Treaty, Chapel Hart, RVSHD and Coffey Anderson

Dasha on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Timeless Tracks: The Enduring Legacy of Music’s Power Players featuring Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, Mark Wills and Billy Dean

Cole Swindell on Amazon Music’s “Country Heat Weekly” Live

Song Suffragettes featuring Liz Rose

Taking on the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM Thursday through Sunday are Dawson Anderson, Devon Beck, Hailey Benedict, Sara Berki, Laura Bryna, Abbie Callahan, Abby Christo, Abbie Ferris, Ollie Gabriel, Parker Graye, Scotty Hasting, Mary Heather Hickman, Homegrown Trio, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Daniel Jeffers, Karli June, Celeste Kellogg, Callum Kerr, Maddie Lenhart, Kat Luna, Austin Mackay, Tyra Madison, Chandler Marie, Blake O’Connor, Aniston Pate, Shane Proffit, Tyla Rodrigues, Ryan Waters Band, Kaleb Sanders, Mary Sarah, JD Shelburne, Gracee Shriver, Paul Sidoti, Jon Wood, Dylan Wright and Zoee.

Fan Fair X programming is first come, first served, so make sure to plan ahead. Fans can soon check out the meet-and-greet schedule on the Official CMA Connect App, with more sessions being added throughout May.

With a variety of ticketing options still available, there’s a CMA Fest experience for everyone, from nightly stadium concerts to free daytime performances. Find tickets here.

