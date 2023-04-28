CMA Fest Announces Fan Fair Close Up with Wynonna Judd, Dierks Bentley and More

The countdown is on! With less than 50 days until its big 50th anniversary celebration, CMA Fest has announced four days of jam-packed programming and performances, on the CMA Close Up Stage and acoustic Spotlight Stage, at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. With everything from celebrity panels, a vendor marketplace, games, and partner activations to performances and meet-and-greets, Fan Fair X remains at the heart of the CMA Fest fan experience. Fan Fair X takes place Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10 (10:00 AM-5:00 PM) and Sunday, June 11 (10:00 AM-4:00 PM). Venue doors open daily at 9:00 AM.

Country Music legend Wynonna Judd will take the CMA Close Up Stage as Artist of the Day on Sunday, June 11 at 10:45 AM, joining previously announced Artists of the Day Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and Reba McEntire. Always a fan-favorite, the CMA Close Up Stage connects fans with some of Country Music’s biggest stars to deliver an up-close-and-personal experience each day (Thursday – Sunday, 10:45 AM – 3:30 PM). Additional CMA Close Up Stage highlights include:

Each day, the CMA Close Up Stage will kick off with a featured Artist of the Day:

Thursday, June 8 – Dierks Bentley hosted by Charlie Worsham

Friday, June 9 – Reba McEntire hosted by Cody Alan

Saturday, June 10 – Brothers Osborne taping a live episode of Country Heat Weekly podcast on Amazon Music with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson

Sunday, June 11 – Wynonna Judd hosted by Trisha Yearwood

Podcast Schedule

Bussin’ with the Boys, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton featuring Dustin Lynch and friends

A live taping of the Country Heat Weekly podcast on Amazon Music with Tanya Tucker

A live taping of the Country Heat Weekly podcast on Amazon Music with Jelly Roll

A live taping of Got It From My Momma podcast with Caroline Bryan and LeClaire Bryan

Brian Kelley and Friends with American Songwriter’s Editor-In-Chief, Lisa Konicki

Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer and special guests Willie Jones, Charly Lowry, Dzaki Sukarno and Julie Williams

Hitting the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Thursday – Saturday and 10:00 AM-4:00 PM on Sunday are Christiana Alaire, Pryor Baird, Nate Barnes, Laci Kaye Booth, Brennley Brown, Jillian Cardarelli, CB30, Conor Clemmons, Julia Cole, Karley Scott Collins, Keller Cox, Karissa Ella, Ian Flanigan, Flat River Band, HunterGirl, Dillon James, Robby Johnson, James Johnston, Alexandra Kay, AJ Kross, Roberta Lea, Grace Leer, O.N.E The Duo, On The Outside, Harper O’Neill, Fredy P, Landon Parker, Jenna Paulette, Jarvis Redd, Charly Reynolds, Jordan Rowe, Loren Ryan, SACHA, Sophia Scott, Shaylen, Chloe Styler, MaRynn Taylor, The Chattahoochies, Track45, EJ Vickers and Julie Williams.

The up-close-and-personal artist and fan meet-and-greet experience is what makes CMA Fest and Fan Fair X so unique. From up-and-coming acts to Hall of Famers, fans have the chance to meet many of their favorite Country artists. The sessions inside Fan Fair X are first-come, first served with hundreds of sessions taking place throughout the four days, each lasting an hour.

Find CMA Fest tickets here.