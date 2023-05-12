CMA Fest Announces Ascend Amphitheater Lineup

CMA Fest is celebrating its 50th year. As the date draws closer, they announced The Cadillac Three will headline a one night event at Ascend Amphitheater.

On Friday, June 7th, The Cadillac Three will be joined by Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes. Show time is 7 pm.

The Cadillac Three shared, “We are so excited to be a part of CMA Fest this year by headlining Ascend Amphitheater with a handful of our favorite artists…being born and raised in Nashville…we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown Nashville on a Friday night!”

Ticket prices for the Friday show begin at $15. Sale date Friday, May 12, at 10 am. Find tickets here.