CMA Fest Announces Ascend Amphitheater Lineup

By
Donna Vissman
-

CMA Fest is celebrating its 50th year. As the date draws closer, they announced The Cadillac Three will headline a one night event at Ascend Amphitheater.

On Friday, June 7th, The Cadillac Three will be joined by Boy Named Banjo, Randy Rogers Band, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes. Show time is 7 pm.

The Cadillac Three shared, “We are so excited to be a part of CMA Fest this year by headlining Ascend Amphitheater with a handful of our favorite artists…being born and raised in Nashville…we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown Nashville on a Friday night!”

Ticket prices for the Friday show begin at $15. Sale date Friday, May 12, at 10 am. Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleThe Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here