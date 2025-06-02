CMA Fest Announces a New Fan Alley Experience

CMA Fest presented by SoFi is excited to announce this year’s lineup of new and returning brand partners elevating the fan experience throughout downtown Nashville. As part of an enhanced festival footprint, CMA Fest is also debuting a new Fan Alley—a reimagined activation area located between the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Dr Pepper Amp Stage. Framed by the Cumberland River, this energetic corridor features immersive activations, giveaways, and surprise moments from top brand partners, creating a must-visit hub in the heart of downtown Nashville.

This year marks a historic moment, as SoFi becomes the first-ever presenting partner of CMA Fest—a natural fit given the strong alignment between SoFi’s commitment to helping people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions and CMA’s mission to support and elevate the Country Music community. As part of this multiyear partnership, SoFi is rolling out premium perks for members throughout the festival, including 25% cash back on select merchandise and concession purchases as well as access to the SoFi Plus Lounge at Riverfront Station, complete with private bar, air conditioning, free swag, surprise perks, and indoor restrooms. Members will also have chances to win tickets to the nightly shows at Nissan Stadium.

Also returning are several CMA Fest staples including Busch Light, CELSIUS, Chevrolet, Dr Pepper, Good Molecules, Hard Rock, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, and Wild Turkey.

Chevrolet, CMA’s longest-standing partner, returns with a major presence as the Official Ride of CMA Fest with two stages—the Chevy Riverfront Stage at Riverfront Park, and the Chevy Vibes Stage located at Walk of Fame Park. Chevrolet will also have their Performance and EV line-up on display outside of Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and visitors are encouraged to stop by the Chevy Recharge Lounge to cool off and get a complimentary ride around CMA Fest at the “Catch A Chevy” hub at 1 Symphony Place & 3rd Avenue.

New for 2025, BODYARMOR will help fans beat the heat as the official sponsor of the CMA Fest Hydration Stations, offering free refreshment stops throughout the footprint. DUDE Wipes joins the festival with an immersive, fun-filled activation at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center and free product sampling at select outdoor restrooms to keep festival goers confidently clean. And beauty lovers can find iT Cosmetics inside Fan Fair X, offering free product samples throughout the weekend.

CELSIUS returns with double the excitement this year, bringing the energy to two fan-favorite locations. Stop by the two-story CELSIUS Saloon in Fan Alley to enjoy a complimentary, ice cold CELSIUS, cool off in shaded seating, and snap a photo at their signature hat wall. Also, back by popular demand: Fitness at Fest presented by CELSIUS, happening Friday and Saturday—where music meets movement for an energizing start to the day.

Wild Turkey returns to CMA Fest, once again raising a glass as the music festival’s official bourbon partner. Step into Wild Turkey Bourbon Square in Fan Alley, where Kentucky charm meets spirited celebration. Sip on timeless classics or discover a new favorite like the Nashville Cooler, the perfect mix of bourbon and frozen cola. From custom embroidery to playful photo ops that capture the magic of the moment, guests can immerse themselves in tons of live activations that highlight the brand’s Kentucky hospitality. With giveaways, good vibes, and more surprises in store, it’s more than a stop.

Anheuser-Busch, the Official Beer Sponsor of CMA Fest returns with Busch Light, along with NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, the Official Vodka Seltzer Sponsor of CMA Fest. Fans who stop by the “Busch Country” experience inside Ascend Park can enjoy meet-and-greets with various Country artists, including Matt Stell and Riley Green on Thursday, Priscilla Block on Friday, and Jordan Davis on Saturday. Fans can snap a photo with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain on Thursday, experience NASCAR racing simulators, and snag fun Busch Light merch—trucker hats, bottle openers, cooling bandanas, can coolers, and Blue Lemonade ice pops—while supplies last. Busch Light will also be offering its fan-favorite Busch Light Apple while supplies last each day at various times throughout the festival.

Good Molecules, the official Skin Care partner of CMA Fest, can be found throughout the festival providing fans with skincare sample packs to help them see a difference in their skin and festival visors—perfect for sunny days downtown. Returning this year is the “CMA Fest History Walk presented by Good Molecules” where fans can immerse themselves in a visual timeline of highlight moments spanning CMA Fest’s 52-year history along the John Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge downtown. Fans can also enjoy music from some of the newest and hottest breakthrough artists at the free Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza.

Dr Pepper, the Official Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverage Partner of CMA Fest, returns with its popular destination at the Dr Pepper Amp Stage in Ascend Park, offering live performances, giveaways and refreshing Dr Pepper samples throughout the day.

CMA Fest also welcomes first-time military activations from the United States Marine Corps, celebrating 250 years of service at “Marine Corps Alley” with equipment demos, a pull-up challenge, and performances by the world-famous 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The United States Navy features The Strike Group at Fan Fair X—a cutting-edge VR experience highlighting Navy STEM careers. In Fan Alley fans can test their reflexes with elite drills from the NSWAC, and on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage the U.S. Navy Band Country Current will perform live.

USTA (United States Tennis Association) is making their debut inside Fan Fair X, offering an interactive experience where fans can learn and play Red Ball Tennis, the newest sport sweeping tennis courts nationwide.

Also joining CMA Fest this year is “AMERICAN IDOL,” one of television’s most iconic talent platforms, offering aspiring artists the chance to audition in-person in front of a producer for the upcoming season airing in 2026 on ABC. Hosted during CMA Fest at Music City Center on Friday, June 6, “AMERICAN IDOL” auditions will provide fans with an up-close look at the star-making process and a unique opportunity to take their shot at stardom.

