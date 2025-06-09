CMA Fest 2025 Ends with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and More

The longest-running Country Music festival in the world, returned to downtown Nashville for its 52nd year this past weekend, welcoming an estimated 95,000 fans from across the globe for four days of live music, artist discovery and unforgettable moments.

Sunday night at Nissan Stadium brought CMA Fest 2025 to a memorable close, with a lineup that blended rising talent, standout collaborations, and fan-favorite headliners.

Rodney Atkins kicked things off with a set that saw him welcome his son Elijah for a song, followed by a breakout performance from Zach Top, whose throwback sound and smooth vocals drew big cheers from the crowd. Emerging artists Avery Anna, Kashus Culpepper, and Tucker Wetmore each took turns on the Platform Stage, adding fresh momentum to the night. Ashley McBryde delivered a powerful set that closed with an unforgettable collaboration – welcoming The Roots of Music’s Marching Crusaders to the stage for a show-stopping performance of “Boogie Wonderland.” Bailey Zimmerman kept the energy high, surprising fans with BigXthaPlug for a hard-hitting version of “All The Way,” and bringing out Josh Ross to join him on “Backup Plan.” Dylan Scott connected with fans from the center stage on the field, while Dierks Bentley returned with his signature blend of hits and humor – capping his set with Zach Top joining in for a high-octane medley of “Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)” and “Mountain Music.” Luke Bryan brought the weekend to a close with a show-stopping finale worthy of CMA Fest’s biggest stage.

