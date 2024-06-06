CMA Fest 2024 Weather Forecast- 50/50

By
Clark Shelton
-

CMA Fest approaches and we have a mixed bag of weather. nothing is certain after Friday, except cooler temps. But there is a chance of rain and storms Saturday and Sunday. Right now that chance is 50/50. Be weather-aware, but have fun.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTop Stories From June 5, 2024
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here