CMA Country Christmas to be Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis

The Country Music Association and ABC have revealed this year’s hosts and performers for the 16th annual holiday television special, “CMA Country Christmas.” Hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, “CMA Country Christmas” features performances by Daigle, Davis, Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and BeBe Winans.

Filmed in front of a live audience in Nashville, first-time co-hosts Daigle and Davis bring warmth, charm, and cheer to the stage as they guide viewers through a night of heartfelt music and holiday spirit. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 9/8c on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director and Jon Macks is the Writer.

About “CMA Country Christmas”

Starting in 2010, “CMA Country Christmas” rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA’s summer concert TV special “CMA Fest.”

