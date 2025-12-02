CMA Country Christmas Airs Tuesday, December 2

Ring in the holiday season with “CMA Country Christmas,” airing Dec. 2 at 9/8c p.m. on ABC. Settle in and enjoy a night filled with festive performances from first-time co-hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, who take the stage for can’t-miss musical moments throughout the evening. Daigle delivers a joyful medley of Christmas classics, “Jingle Bells,” “What Child Is This,” and “Winter Wonderland,” alongside the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, while Davis joins Little Big Town for a heartfelt rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”

Joining the night’s hosts, the lineup includes Lady A (“Angels (Glory to God)” and “Wouldn’t Be Christmas”), Riley Green (“Christmas To Me”), Parker McCollum (“Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”), Megan Moroney (“All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy”), Little Big Town (“If We Make It Through December”), BeBe Winans (“We Are the Reason”), and Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Winans (“Children, Go Where I Send Thee”). After tomorrow, watch the holiday special on Hulu and Disney+.

“CMA Country Christmas” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Milton Sneed is the Director and Jon Macks is the Writer.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email