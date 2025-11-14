CMA Awards Morgan Wallen International Artist Achievement Award

The Country Music Association (CMA) has announced the winners of the 2025 CMA International Awards, recognizing individuals whose outstanding contributions have expanded the reach and influence of Country Music worldwide. Honorees will be celebrated at a special reception on Wednesday, Nov. 19, in downtown Nashville, in addition to being recognized on stage that same evening during the pre-telecast ceremony at the 2025 CMA Awards.

“This year’s honorees embody the extraordinary ways Country Music continues to transcend borders,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Whether through radio, touring, media, or artist development, each has helped share the genre with audiences around the world. Their work not only broadens Country Music’s reach, it deepens its impact, reminding us that this community truly is global.”

Lynette Garbonola, Vice President, International, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, receives the CMA Jo Walker Meador International Award for her exceptional contributions to the global expansion of Country Music. This award recognizes outstanding achievement by an individual in advocating and supporting Country Music’s marketing development in territories outside the United States.

Garbonola’s innovative leadership and strategic efforts have been pivotal in strengthening Country Music’s international presence, particularly in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Through her work, BBR Music Group’s roster has connected with new audiences, helping the genre reach new heights globally. Her dedication to expanding Country Music’s reach and fostering cross-cultural connections has played a key role in its growing international footprint.

Shannon Saunders, Agent, Head of Nashville International, WME, takes home the Rob Potts International Live Music Advancement Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievements made by an individual who has significantly contributed to the live music industry by extending performance opportunities and building live audiences for Country Music outside of the United States.

Justin Thomson, National Content Director, iHeartCountry Australia, receives the Wesley Rose International Media Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the media as they relate to Country Music outside of the United States.

Mattias Hansson, Radio Producer/Presenter at P4 Country, Sveriges Radio, picks up the International Country Broadcaster Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement by a radio broadcaster or syndicated radio reporter outside the United States who has made important contributions for the development of Country Music in their country.

Morgan Wallen receives the International Artist Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement by a U.S.-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country Music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period.

Wallen has propelled Country Music to unprecedented global heights, with his influence now extending far beyond genre boundaries. His fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, debuted at No. 1 across seven countries, reinforcing his position as one of the world’s most impactful artists. With sold-out stadiums, record-breaking chart success, and a growing international fanbase, Wallen continues to elevate Country Music on a worldwide stage.

Cameron Whitcomb takes home the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements by a Country Music artist who is originally based internationally.

Fresh off his CMA Fest debut and recent wins for CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Fans’ Choice Award, the Canadian-bred artist has captivated audiences worldwide through his Hundred Mile High Tour, spanning Canada, Australia, and Europe. With a mix of honest songwriting and dynamic live performances, Whitcomb stands at the forefront of Country’s next generation, introducing new audiences to the heart and spirit of the genre across continents.

