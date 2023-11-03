CMA Awards Announces Post Malone, Morgan Wallen & More to Perform

The Country Music Association has revealed the second round of performers for “The 57th Annual CMA Awards.” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty and Zac Brown Band will all take the stage at this year’s star-studded CMA Awards.

Four-time nominee this year HARDY, three-time nominee this year Wallen, and first-time CMA Awards performer Post Malone will deliver a medley of Country classics, while Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his Album of the Year nominated album.

Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee, Ballerini, will perform Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’s open-hearted “Leave Me Again.” Reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and four-time nominee this year, Combs, will take the stage to perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.” Vocal Duo of the Year nominee this year, Dan + Shay, will deliver powerful harmonies with their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble,” while three-time nominee this year, Davis, will perform “Next Thing You Know.” Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, Johnson, will perform his touching new love-song “The Painter.” Three-time nominee, McBryde, will perform her warm and personal single “Light On In the Kitchen” and first-time nominee this year for Vocal Duo of the Year, The War And Treaty, will perform their impassioned single “That’s How Love Is Made.”

Additional collaborations at this year’s show will include a tribute to recently passed songwriter, cultural force and CMA Award winner, Jimmy Buffett, featuring good friends 11-time CMA Award winner Kenny Chesney and 10-time CMA Award winner and longtime Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally as well as 16-time CMA Award winner Alan Jackson and 2023 Vocal Group of the Year nominee Zac Brown Band.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

.