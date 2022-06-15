Cloverland Park Senior Living in Brentwood Gets Ready to Celebrate Grand Opening

Cloverland Park Senior Living, an Integral Senior Living (ISL) community, is celebrating its official grand opening at its community on Thursday, June 23, at 4 p.m.

Located in Brentwood, Tenn., Cloverland Park offers both assisted living and memory care services with spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment options along with resort-style amenities, including an in-house beauty salon, bistro, fitness center, putting green, dog park and more.

The grand opening celebration will feature Great Gatsby-themed decorations and a performance by Nashville-based Jazz band “The Willies.” Guests are encouraged to dress up. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided.

WHAT: Cloverland Park Senior Living Grand Opening

WHEN: Thursday, June 23, at 4 p.m.

WHO: Cloverland Park Senior Living staff and residents, and Brentwood community leaders

WHERE: 6030 Cloverland Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of Cloverland Park and ISL’s introduction to Nashville and Brentwood,” said Brent Brewer, Cloverland Park executive director. “The community has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate every resident’s wants and needs, and we know the amazing team will create a welcoming environment that encourages residents to focus on things that bring them happiness.”

In addition to the community’s beautiful spaces and amenities, Cloverland Park will also offer ISL’s industry-leading signature programs: Vibrant Life®, Elevate® dining and Generations memory care.

About Cloverland Park Senior Living

Located in Brentwood, Tenn., Cloverland Park Senior Living will create a caring environment with resort-like amenities and personalized activities where our residents can feel inspired and appreciated. The 116-unit community will include 62,000 square feet of assisted living use and 22,000 square feet of memory care use. It will also feature a second-story porch, screened-in patio on the first floor, outdoor dining for residents, bocce court, fire pit and unobstructed views of a newly developed park. For more information, visit Cloverland Park’s website and Facebook page.

About Integral Senior Living

Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages a progressive selection of more than 100 senior living communities to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It manages independent, assisted living and memory care communities throughout 25 states. Ranked among the nation’s largest senior living providers, according to Senior Living Executive, ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated associates at each community are trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog and Facebook page.