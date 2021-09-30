Clovercroft Elementary Named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Clovercroft Elementary is making history by being the first Williamson County elementary school to receive multiple National Blue Ribbon School honors.

On September 21, the U.S. Department of Education announced that Clovercroft is a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. Clovercroft also received the prestigious honor in 2015.

“This is an amazing achievement for Clovercroft Elementary,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are so proud of the students and staff, and we know that this will be something the Clovercroft community celebrates for years to come.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sets a standard of excellence for schools aiming for the highest level of achievement. It recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on high performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Our students and teachers have worked so hard over the last five years to achieve our goals and realize our vision,” said Clovercroft Principal Dr. Elizabeth Vest. “To be recognized twice in 10 years is an exceptional honor. Our Clovercroft community is like a second home to us, and we could not be more proud of our students and all they’ve accomplished.”

The school will be recognized during an awards ceremony November 4-5 in Maryland.

Grassland Middle was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004; Brentwood Middle received the award in 2006; Page High won the award in 2011; Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity received the award in 2014; Clovercroft and Ravenwood won the award in 2015; Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove received the award in 2016; Scales Elementary won the award in 2018; Crockett Elementary won the award in 2019; and Lipscomb Elementary earned the award in 2020.