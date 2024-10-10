Closure of I-440E Off-Ramp to 21st Avenue Begins

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County.

Crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will close the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue (Exit 3) beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10 until 5 a.m. on Friday, October 11. After the evening rush hour, Vulcan will close the ramp for continuous work starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11 through noon on Sunday, October 13. A detour will be in place (map below). The closure is needed to saw and repair damaged concrete on the ramp.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

