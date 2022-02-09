Close To Home Wednesday Morning Forecast 02/09/2022

For Wednesday, Middle Tennessee will be expecting much warmer temperatures than the previous weeks of winter weather!

Today, we will have sunny skies and almost 60 degree temperatures for majority of the region.

Nashville – 60

Clarksville – 57

Murfreesboro – 57

Columbia – 60

See our live weather radar here.

