Close To Home Monday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 02/21/2022

For Monday evening, expect the rain to still continue and some stronger storms to move through heading into the evening. Strong winds and flooding is the main threat for today.

Heading into tomorrow on the other hand, a chance for some tornadoes is possible with the continuous chance of flooding and possible damaging winds.

Be sure to remain weather aware and stay up to date with the National Weather Service announcements.

For this evening, our lows will be in the mid 50s.

Nashville – 55

Clarksville – 55

Murfreesboro – 54

