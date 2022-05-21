Close to Home Favorites: 5 Must Visit Diners in Nashville

Diners are a piece of nostalgia and comfort for most of us. There is something about a cozy atmosphere with familiar meal options that make us feel at home no matter where we are. While the selection of diners in our area is plentiful, we have gathered a list of some of the local favorites in Nashville that bring our community a sense of solace and satisfaction for our appetites. How many have you tried?

1 Sun Diner 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 Located next to the Johnny Cash Museum near Broadway, the Sun Diner provides farm-fresh meals day and night. The menu items reflect the interior of the diner to celebrate Sun Records’ famed artists such as the Love Me Tenders. 2 Arnold’s Country Kitchen photo: Yelp/Kevin W 605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982 and has grown to be a staple ever since. With scratch-made dishes created daily and their legendary meat and three available, you can discover a bit of local history through each delicious bite. 3 Brown’s Diner photo: Yelp/Dale H 2102 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212 Opening in 1927, this diner has served the Nashville area for over 90 years. What began as a mule-drawn trolley car, the predecessor of the modern-day food truck if you will, has stood the test of time and survived the many changes and growth in the Middle Tennessee area. No matter the growth, Brown’s Diner continues to promise one thing – “Excellent food at affordable prices”. 4 Elliston Place Soda Shop photo: Yelp/Dan H 2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 Founder, Lynn Chandler, spent his adolescent years bicycling from his farm to the Nashville pharmacies to work. In 1939 he purchased the soda fountain business from what was Elliston Pharmacy and the rest was history. The shop currently serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a variety of classic drinks straight from the soda fountain. 5 Nashville Biscuit House photo: Yelp/Fox E 805 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206 Nashville Biscuit House has been voted the “Best Breakfast in Nashville” and with good reason. They are known for their country-style cooking that serves breakfast and lunch all day. It is a family-owned and operated establishment that provides delicious, traditional Southern meat and three options on its menu.