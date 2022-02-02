Close To Home Wednesday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 02/02/2022

If you didn’t see it, our very own groundhog predicted 6 more weeks of winter! Many across the United States are seeing the winter weather and will continue to do so as this system moves through.

Tennessee will continue to see lots of rainfall over the next couple of hours and as temperatures will cool down again over the next two days, the potential for ice is possible.

Lows for the evening will be in the 40s and 30s.

Nashville – 44

Clarksville – 35

Murfreesboro – 46

