Close To Home Thursday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 02/03/2022

For this evening, wide range showers will continue across Middle Tennessee. This afternoon, you can see a transition between rain to freezing rain as we head into the evening hours.

Approximately a 1/10 inch or more of ice is expected heading into tonight. Be cautious while driving on the roads and stay home if you can

The rain will continue to move through Middle Tennessee and freezing rain will start. It may be possible to even see a few flurries this evening.

Lows for the evening will be in the 20s.

Nashville – 27

Clarksville – 25

Murfreesboro – 28

