Close To Home Friday Morning Forecast with Weekend Winter Weather Outlook 01/14/2022

Tomorrow for the day, highs will be in the 40s and we will have mostly cloudy skies.

Starting off this weekend not too bad, but be on the lookout for more winter weather beginning on Saturday! The forecasting still remains unsure, but be prepared for a potential snowfall between 3-6 inches.

We will continue to update you as the forecast gains more certainty throughout the day tomorrow.

Nashville – 47

Clarksville – 46

Murfreesboro – 48

Columbia – 48

