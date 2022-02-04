Close To Home Friday Morning Forecast 02/04/2022

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect until 6 AM this morning.

Spotty freezing rain showers will continue to move through, tapering off for the southwestern portions of Middle Tennessee.

As our highs will be below freezing for the day, be cautious during your morning commute as ice will be present.

Highs for the day will be in the 20s and 30s.

Nashville – 31

Clarksville – 28

Murfreesboro – 30

