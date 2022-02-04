Close To Home Friday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 02/04/2022

For Friday evening, clear skies will make there way through Middle Tennessee. However, the cold temperatures are going to keep the ice on the ground.

Although the Winter Weather Advisory has expired, the roadways may still be poor. Remain cautious as driving home.

Lows will be in the upper teens.

Nashville – 18

Clarksville – 15

Murfreesboro – 19

