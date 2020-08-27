Close Battle Ends in Heartbreak For One Team in Franklin vs Riverdale

Franklin is on the road against the Riverdale Warriors in week 2. After an impressive showing against Siegel in week 1, Franklin will try for a similar result.

Franklin struck first in the first quarter to go up 7-0.

Riverdale responded though as they drove down the field and tied things up at 7. Franklin would take most of the rest of the first quarter and score a touchdown with 42 seconds in the first quarter to regain the lead. They missed the extra point though to make it 13-7.

Franklin would stop Riverdale in the second quarter, get the ball and score on long pass play. Franklin would fumble the snap on the PAT and miss their second straight PAT.

Riverdale would score just before half to make it closer 19-14 at half.

Franklin came out of halftime and added another touchdown pass. However, they would miss another PAT making it 25-14.

Riverdale would get a safety late in the third quarter to cut Franklin’s lead to 25-16. Then in the blink of an eye Riverdale would score and cut it to a 25-23 game still in the third.

The Warriors would add another touchdown on a long run and take the lead in the fourth quarter 30-25. Riverdale would not release the lead from there.

Franklin will have to regroup after tonight as they go 1-1 on the season.

Check out our live scoreboard at: