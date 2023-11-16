Clint Black to Perform Entire ‘Killin’ Time’ Album at the Ryman

Clint Black announced the first part of his 2024 Killin’ Time – The 35th Anniversary World Tour where he will be performing his triple-platinum debut album—a collection Rolling Stone named one of the most important albums in Country music history—live from start to finish for the first time ever in concert. The set will also include many more of his classic hits. The tour, originally set to kick off February 16 & 17, 2024 at the Ryman Auditorium, has now added a third and final night (February 18) due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for February 16 & 17 are on sale now; tickets for the February 18th show go on sale November 17, 2023. Click here to purchase tickets.

In tandem with the tour, a special vinyl reissue of Killin’ Time will be issued in partnership with Sony Music and Vinyl Me Please. The 35th-anniversary edition record comes on 180g Brown Galaxy vinyl with new lacquers cut by Barry Grint at AIR Mastering and will ship in May 2024. Fans can sign up to be notified when pre-order go live at www.clintblack.com

In one of the most storied careers in modern music, Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin’ Time. The superstar logged the #1 Billboard Country song of both 1989 and 1990 for “A Better Man,” and “Nobody’s Home” respectively, both from Killin’ Time. The last time that happened was 35 years prior, with Hank Williams Senior’s “Kaw-Liga” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”

“Time flies when you’re…Killin’ Time!” commented Black. “My band and I are very excited to play the album top to bottom. Revisiting these songs has been inspiring and we can’t wait to hit the road and play it for the fans! Starting at the Ryman will make for a very special send off to all-points North America!”

Clint followed Killin’ Time with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the 1990s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood and Nashville Walks of Fame. This year Clint received the Poet’s Award at the ACM Honors, an award given to the most remarkable and enduring talents in country music songwriting.

Clint’s TV talk show, Talking in Circles with Clint Black, has returned for a fifth season and features a diverse roster of guests including legendary singers/songwriters, TV personalities and athletes. The show has become Circle Network’s most-watched program, and most recently earned “Best Talk Show” in Cynopsis Media’s Best of the Best and Rising Star Awards.