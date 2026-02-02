Cleveland Claims Top Spot in Final Tennessee Wrestling Poll

Cleveland broke free from its tie with McCallie to claim sole possession of first place in the final Tennessee high school wrestling poll of the 2025-26 season with 130 power ranking points.

Now in its 32nd year, the poll primarily measures dual meet strength with some consideration given to individual tournament performance. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches based on a maximum power ranking of 132, reflecting results through February 1, 2026.

Final Top 12 Rankings

No. 1: Cleveland (130 points)

No. 2: Baylor (122 points)

No. 3: McCallie (111 points)

No. 4: Dobyns-Bennett (96 points)

No. 5: Nolensville (82 points)

No. 6: Father Ryan (73 points)

No. 7 (tie): Christian Brothers (54 points)

No. 7 (tie): Lakeway (54 points)

No. 9: Page (40 points)

No. 10: Bradley Central (28 points)

No. 11: Halls (23 points)

No. 12: MBA (19 points)

Major Shakeup at the Top

Cleveland reclaimed sole possession of first place after sharing the top ranking with McCallie for the previous two weeks. The program’s 130-point total represents a four-point increase from the previous poll.

Baylor made a significant jump from No. 3 to No. 2 with 122 points, a 12-point improvement that represents one of the largest gains in the final poll. McCallie dropped from a first-place tie to third with 111 points, down 15 points from the previous week.

Dobyns-Bennett Surges

Dobyns-Bennett posted the most impressive climb in the final rankings, jumping from No. 6 to No. 4 with 96 points. The 30-point increase marks the largest gain of any program in this week’s poll and caps a strong finish to the season.

Nolensville dropped one spot to No. 5 with 82 points, while Father Ryan fell from fifth to sixth with 73 points.

New Entries in Final Rankings

Page re-enters the rankings at No. 9 with 40 points after previously dropping out, while Halls makes its debut at No. 11 with 23 points. Both programs displaced Blackman and Brentwood, which fell out of the top 12.

Christian Brothers and Lakeway share the No. 7 spot with 54 points each. Bradley Central dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 with 28 points, and MBA holds steady at No. 12 with 19 points.

Teams on the Radar

Programs receiving votes but falling outside the top 12 include Blackman, Boyd Buchanan, Brentwood Academy, Signal Mountain, and Soddy-Daisy.

The poll is compiled by Jeff Price and concludes its 32nd season of ranking Tennessee high school wrestling programs.

