Cleveland and McCallie Share Top Spot in 4th High School Wrestling Poll

Cleveland and McCallie are locked in a tie for first place in the fourth Tennessee high school wrestling poll of the 2025 season, each earning 126 power ranking points.

Now in its 32nd year, the poll primarily measures dual meet strength with some consideration given to individual tournament performance. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches based on a maximum power ranking of 132, reflecting results through January 12, 2026.

Tie at the Top

Cleveland, which held sole possession of first place in the previous poll, now shares the top ranking with McCallie. Both programs earned identical 126-point power rankings as the season reaches its midpoint. McCallie climbed from the No. 2 spot to tie for the lead, while Cleveland slipped slightly from its previous 130-point rating.

Baylor remains in third place with 110 points, up slightly from the previous poll, while Nolensville holds steady at No. 4 with 92 points.

Significant Movement

Lakeway made the biggest jump in this week’s rankings, climbing three spots from No. 9 to No. 6 with 58 points. The surge represents one of the most impressive rises in the current poll cycle.

Blackman dropped two positions from No. 6 to No. 8 with 54 points, while Bradley Central slipped one spot to No. 7 (55 points).

MBA enters the rankings at No. 11 with 20 points after receiving votes but not cracking the top 12 in recent polls. Page, which held the No. 11 spot in the previous poll, dropped out of the rankings entirely.

Complete Top 12 Rankings

No. 1 (tie): Cleveland (126 points)

No. 1 (tie): McCallie (126 points)

No. 3: Baylor (110 points)

No. 4: Nolensville (92 points)

No. 5: Father Ryan (82 points)

No. 6: Lakeway (58 points)

No. 7: Bradley Central (55 points)

No. 8: Blackman (54 points)

No. 9: Christian Brothers (49 points)

No. 10: Dobyns-Bennett (48 points)

No. 11: MBA (20 points)

No. 12: Summit (9 points)

Teams on the Radar

Programs receiving votes but falling outside the top 12 include Bartlett, Brentwood, Halls, Page, Science Hill, Signal Mountain, Soddy-Daisy, and Tullahoma. The competitive depth in Tennessee high school wrestling continues to show as several programs vie for position in the rankings.

The poll is compiled by Jeff Price and will continue to be updated throughout the season to reflect dual meet results and tournament performances across Tennessee high school wrestling.

