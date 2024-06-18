Clemson Transfer Joins Vanderbilt Basketball for 2024-25

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team has officially added Alex Hemenway, a graduate transfer from Clemson, to their roster for the 2024-25 season.

Hemenway, who played five seasons with the Tigers, appeared in 95 games, starting 25. The 6-foot-4 guard is known for his elite shooting, boasting a career 42.9 percent from three-point range on 289 attempts. Over his career, he has averaged 5.3 points in 16.5 minutes per game.

Hemenway battled injuries during his final two seasons at Clemson. In 2023-24, he played five games, averaging 5.2 points before an injury sidelined him. As a senior in 2022-23, he played through injury to appear in 20 games, starting 12. He averaged a career-high 6.9 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. He scored a career-high 18 points against USC Upstate and recorded five double-figure scoring games, hitting at least three three-pointers in six games.

Vanderbilt fans can look forward to Hemenway’s sharpshooting and veteran presence as the Commodores gear up for an exciting season.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email