Clearwater Pools at Brentwood Place is a locally owned, and family-operated pool company serving the Greater Nashville area. With over 35 years of experience, owner Hanley Crawford and his team are committed to customer satisfaction and overall excellence.

Clearwater Pools at Brentwood Place offers everything your pool needs whether you want to break ground in your backyard or you are looking for pool service, the professionals at Clearwater Pools have you covered!

Pool Builds

One of Clearwater Pools’ main goals is to make the entire pool build process as simple as possible for their customers. They listen and understand that your backyard should reflect your personal style and should match the design and decor of your home.

To get started on your backyard oasis, the experts at Clearwater Pools will meet with you to plan out the backyard of your dreams. If you’re not sure what you want, no problem! They have an extensive portfolio you can choose from and can guide you through every aspect of the design.

Clearwater Pools takes a no-nonsense approach to the entire process because they believe that every project, no matter the size, is equally important.

Services

Clearwater Pools offers a full menu of services for all your pool needs. Including weekly cleanings, pool opening services, pool closing services, repairs, testing, replacement parts, and even remodeling!

Clearwater Pools uses only the finest industrial-strength pool chemicals and materials. They will maintain your water clarity and sanitation while providing complete cleaning service for your pool. In addition to maintenance, we also offer knowledgeable pool repair to ensure you’re up and running throughout the year.

Free Water Test

A chemistry test you will want to take! Clearwater Pools offers free water chemistry testing at their retail store to ensure your pool chemicals are balanced and working together to have a balanced pool that looks, feels, and smells great.

Stop by to see the Clearwater Pools team between 10 am-5 pm Monday-Friday at Brentwood Place or visit them online to get more information on builds, test your water, and get any pool chemicals and parts to meet all of your pool needs!

Clear Water Pools

330 Franklin Rd Suite 242

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-370-9811

clearwaterpoolstn.net