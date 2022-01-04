Clean Juice to Open a Franklin Location

Clean Juice will open in Cool Springs.

A sign was posted at the former Grabba Green location at 2000 Meridan Boulevard, Franklin. At this time, we don’t know the open date. An Instagram account has been created for the location but no details have been revealed about the location.

The franchise features USDA-certified organic cold-pressed juice. The company sources premium organic ingredients for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and a recently expanded toast product line, all of which are made on-site directly in front of guests.

Items featured on the menu include Greenoa™ Bowls, açaí bowls, fresh juice, smoothies and more. Seasonal menu items also include Alex’s Lemonade One smoothie and Alex’s Cherry Lemonade One fresh juice with a portion of the sales benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada. Every Clean Juice store across the country will also build awareness of the cause by hosting “lemonade stands” and other events to raise money to help cure childhood cancers.

There are four Clean Juice locations in the area -3904 Hillsboro Pike, 962 Woodland Street and 412 11th Avenue North, and Hill Center Brentwood, 205 Franklin Road.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains Greenoa™ Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.