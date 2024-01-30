Clean Juice Brentwood Closes

Clean Juice Brentwood opened back in 2019 at Hill Center Brentwood.

On Sunday, January 28th, the business closed permanently.

Sharing,”We will be closing our doors for the final time on Sunday, 1/28. After five years of serving our Brentwood community and surviving Covid, labor and supply shortages, inflation, and an economic slowdown we are saying goodbye.”

They continued, “We are incredibly grateful to have welcomed you into our store and hope we succeeded in our mission to have you leave our space feeling better than you did when you walked in. We are so thankful for our amazing team and all the hard work they put into this business as they served you.”

This was the first location to open in Williamson County by franchise owners Leah and Shane Bowen. Clean Juice has a location at 2000 Meridian Boulevard in Franklin and two others in Nashville.