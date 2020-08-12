Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Share Baby News

By
Donna Vissman
-
Clay Walker
photo from Clay Walker Facebook

Country music artist Clay Walker and wife Jessica shared with People Magazine that the couple is expecting their fifth child! A baby boy is due to join the Walker family in January 2021.

The couple has already selected a name for the baby boy – Christian, a family name from Clay’s great-great-grandfather who immigrated to the US from Denmark.

Walker and Jessica have four children Ezra Stephen, 2½, Elijah Craig, 7, Mary-Elizabeth, 10, and William Clayton, 12. Walker has two daughters from a previous marriage – Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 24.

In addition to baby news, Walker just signed with Show Dog Nashville. The native Texan, with four platinum albums and a dozen No. 1 hits to his name, joins the label helmed by recording artist and Songwriters Hall of Famer Toby Keith. New music will soon be announced.

For more information about Walker, visit claywalker.com.

Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

