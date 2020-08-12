Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Share Baby News

Country music artist Clay Walker and wife Jessica shared with People Magazine that the couple is expecting their fifth child! A baby boy is due to join the Walker family in January 2021.

The couple has already selected a name for the baby boy – Christian, a family name from Clay’s great-great-grandfather who immigrated to the US from Denmark.

Walker and Jessica have four children Ezra Stephen, 2½, Elijah Craig, 7, Mary-Elizabeth, 10, and William Clayton, 12. Walker has two daughters from a previous marriage – Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 24.

In addition to baby news, Walker just signed with Show Dog Nashville. The native Texan, with four platinum albums and a dozen No. 1 hits to his name, joins the label helmed by recording artist and Songwriters Hall of Famer Toby Keith. New music will soon be announced.

For more information about Walker, visit claywalker.com.