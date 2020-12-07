Clay Walker Films Latest Music Video in Spring Hill

In his latest music video, “Need A Bar Sometimes” country artist Clay Walker captures the loneliness of the current bar scene, filming in an empty Froggy and Jeffro’s Bar in Spring Hill.

Via Facebook, Froggy & Jeffro’s shared, “Check out the latest video shoot featuring your favorite hangout and Froggy himself! A HUGE thank you to Clay Walker and crew for choosing Froggy & Jeffro’s!”

This is Walker’s first music video in eight years.

“It’s been eight years since I’ve shot a video, and I’ve got to say this was probably the most fun video that I’ve ever done,” says Walker in a statement. “When the other songwriters and I started writing, we were talking about the coronavirus and not being able to get out and spend time with our friends. Then, someone said ‘we all need a bar sometimes,’ and we knew immediately that we had to write that. There have been plenty of times when I’ve partied at a bar and times that I’ve been brokenhearted too. There’s not a line in this song that I haven’t lived.”

“Need a Bar Sometimes” is slated to appear on Walker’s latest album to be released in 2021.