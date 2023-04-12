Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Are Expecting Sixth Child

Country artist Clay Walker and his wife Jessica announce that they are expecting their sixth child, a daughter, due this fall.

Multi-PLATINUM selling country artist ClayWalker and his wife Jessica announce that they are expecting their sixth child, a daughter, due this fall.

“We are beyond excited about having a little girl! Her brothers and sisters are waiting her arrival. God is great!”

The new baby joins siblings Christiaan (2), Ezra (5), Elijah (10), Mary-Elizabeth (13) and William (14), and Clay’s two adult daughters Skylor and MaClay.

Walker is known as a staple of country music with songs like “If I Could Make A Living” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” As he celebrates the 30th anniversary of his storied career, he looks back on an abundance of achievements including 11 No. 1 singles, 32 songs on the Billboard charts, four RIAA PLATINUM albums and two Certified GOLD albums, while looking forward to growing his family.

Walker kicked off his Country Side Tour in February which runs through May into July.

For more information on Clay Walker, visit claywalker.com.

