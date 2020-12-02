Classy Wine Gift Baskets for the Holidays

Wine is a wonderful gift for the holidays, whether for clients, friends or family members. But handing someone a bottle of wine with a stick-on bow can seem a little anticlimactic. And who doesn’t love the simple and surprising joys of digging through a gift basket to unearth little treasures? The team at JJs Wine Bar offers ideas for the perfect classy wine gift basket.

First Things First: WINE!

No wine gift basket is complete without wine. If you know the gift recipient’s favorite, it’s pretty easy. If you don’t, try to discern if they prefer red or white. Or select a bottle of both. You can’t go wrong with two bottles! The experts at JJs can help you select a great bottle of wine to meet your preferences and stay within your budget.

Wine Accessories

Wine accessories are a fun and affordable way to customize and personalize your holiday gift basket. Some of our favorite accessories include:

Wine Charms – dress up your bottle of wine and stake your claim!

– dress up your bottle of wine and stake your claim! Wine Stoppers – a beautiful stopper keeps your opened bottle ready for the next time you want to enjoy a glass without fighting with the cork.

– a beautiful stopper keeps your opened bottle ready for the next time you want to enjoy a glass without fighting with the cork. Wine Chilling Wands – the perfect accessories for white wine enthusiasts. Forgo the ice and leave watered-down wine behind.

– the perfect accessories for white wine enthusiasts. Forgo the ice and leave watered-down wine behind. Wine Purifier – this amazing device aerates your wine while also removing sulfites. Reds have never tasted so natural.

– this amazing device aerates your wine while also removing sulfites. Reds have never tasted so natural. Insulated Stemless Tumbler – wine is meant to be enjoyed in real life. And sometimes real life means a wine glass that isn’t made of glass and doesn’t have a stem. Sometimes it’s curled up on the couch, reminding you of the kindness of the giver.

Pair it Well

Wine pairs well with so many different foods. Whether you choose a sweet or savory basket, adding ingredients to your gift basket to pair with the selected wine will be a welcome treat for the recipient. A box of chocolate truffles or crackers, meat, olives, cheese and other charcuterie fixings will take your holiday gift basket to the next level of wow!

The Perfect Addition to Any Basket…

If you know they love wine but you’re uncertain what kind, or if you just want to blow their minds, there is one thing to add to any basket that’s guaranteed to be a hit. A gift certificate to JJs Wine Bar is the ultimate pièce de résistance. Your recipient can choose a meal, special bottle of wine to take home, enjoy wine by the glass, or find the perfect wine accessory.

Visit us at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin or call 615-942-5033 for wine, accessories, gift cards or more great ideas for classy wine gift baskets that are sure to please everyone on your holiday list this year!