Class of 2026 Graduation Dates Announced

The time for the Class of 2026 to cross the stage is quickly approaching.
The district’s graduation window is May 21-24. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.
- Brentwood High: Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena
- Centennial High: Thursday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the Football Field
- Fairview High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Franklin High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Independence High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Nolensville High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Page High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Ravenwood High: Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center
- Renaissance High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
- Summit High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
- Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the Summit High Auditorium
The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.
