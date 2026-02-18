Home Brentwood Class of 2026 Graduation Dates Announced

Class of 2026 Graduation Dates Announced

By
Michael Carpenter
-
The time for the Class of 2026 to cross the stage is quickly approaching.
Photo from WCS

The time for the Class of 2026 to cross the stage is quickly approaching.

The district’s graduation window is May 21-24. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.

  • Brentwood High: Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena
  • Centennial High: Thursday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Fairview High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Franklin High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Independence High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Nolensville High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Page High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Ravenwood High: Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center
  • Renaissance High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
  • Summit High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field
  • Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the Summit High Auditorium

The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.

Source: WCS
More School News!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×