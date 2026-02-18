Class of 2026 Graduation Dates Announced

The time for the Class of 2026 to cross the stage is quickly approaching.

The district’s graduation window is May 21-24. The date, time and location for each school’s ceremony is listed below. For more information about your student’s graduation, please contact their school.

Brentwood High: Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at the Lipscomb University Allen Arena

Centennial High: Thursday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the Football Field

Fairview High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Franklin High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Independence High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Nolensville High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Page High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Ravenwood High: Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at the Belmont University Curb Center

Renaissance High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

Summit High: Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. on the Football Field

Vanguard Virtual High: Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the Summit High Auditorium

The schools will communicate plans if a rain date is needed.

Source: WCS

