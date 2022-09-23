Clarksville Police Issue Endangered Child Alert for 16-Year-Old Jadin Hale

By
Michael Carpenter
-
jadin hale
jadin hale

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department for 16 y/o Jadin Hale.

Jadin is 5’2”, 130 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes. Jadin has been missing since Thursday. There is no clothing description at this time.

Please call the Clarksville Police Dept at 931-648-0656 if you see him.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here