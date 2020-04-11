During the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer is a hot commodity.

OneGenAway recently received a donation from Old Glory Distilling to help fill the need for hand sanitizer.

Related Reading: Big Machine Distillery Donates Hand Sanitizer to Franklin First Responders

The nonprofit has been serving the community with a free food pantry pickup on the weekends. Last Saturday, OneGenAway served over 400 families at its latest food distribution at Johnson Elementary in Franklin, double the normal amount. In order to protect their volunteers, the necessity for hand sanitizer and personal protection gear is a must.

They shared via Facebook, “Thank you Old Glory Distilling Co. for your recent donation of hand sanitizer! This will help us in our warehouse and at our food distributions as we continue to feed those in need. Thank you for giving back to the community!”

Old Glory Distilling is a local distillery located in Clarksville who paused the production of Bourbon and Tennessee whiskey to focus on fulfilling the high demand for hand sanitizer.

“We’ve received federal approval to begin production of the WHO-Recommended Hand Sanitizing Spray. We have a very unique ability to produce the 96% ethanol required in hand sanitizer, and we’ve partnered Long Vue Farms who will be providing the corn that we’ll be turning into the ethanol,” said Old Glory Distilling on Facebook.

In the past week, they have distributed over 8,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those who are serving the community, firefighters, police officers, medical personnel and more.

Those interested in purchasing the hand sanitizer, they offer it in half-gallon jugs ($20) and 5-gallon buckets ($180) available to purchase in their gift shop.

Find the latest news for OneGenAway here and Old Glory Distilling here.