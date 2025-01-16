Claire Crowell Named President of A. Marshall Hospitality

A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) is excited to announce the homecoming of Claire Crowell, who has returned to the Franklin-based hospitality group to serve as president. Crowell steps into this new role following a hiatus from the familynbusiness to focus on her small-batch ice cream company, Hattie Jane’s Creamery. As AMH president, Crowell will spearhead strategic direction for the organization, which now has nearly 500 employees.

“It really does feel just like coming home,” said Crowell, on her return to AMH. “My goal as president is to make every guest feel like family, uphold our values and develop the mission of the brand while continuing to foster the incredible culture we’ve created over the last two and a half decades.”

Aside from being the daughter of AMH CEO and Proprietor Andy Marshall, Crowell has a long-standing history with the hospitality group and restaurant industry. Starting at age 12, Crowell got involved in the original Puckett’s Grocery in Leiper’s Fork by helping

her father make biscuits and stock drink coolers. After she graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, she returned to Puckett’s as an assistant manager. From there, Crowell moved to the Puckett’s Nashville location and served as general manager. She

helped grow the business from three to nine locations during that time and served as director of operations before eventually being promoted to chief operations officer.

While still serving as A. Marshall Hospitality COO, Crowell pursued her dream of starting her own company and founded Hattie Jane’s Creamery in 2016. Crowell then left AMH for several years to serve as full-time CEO of Hattie Jane’s, growing the business to include four locations across Middle Tennessee and launching nationwide shipping. Crowell will continue to serve as Hattie Jane’s CEO in addition to her new role as AMH president but will step back from operations at the creamery and scoop shops.

Marshall said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Claire back. Her experience and knowledge of the industry is an invaluable asset to the company, and I am excited to see her flourish in this new role. I’m immensely proud of her achievements in the hospitality space.”

AMH has three concepts: Puckett’s Restaurant, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub. The restaurant group now has 10 family-owned-and-operated eateries in Tennessee and Alabama, as well as Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events, and continues to prioritize their core values of community, collaboration and culture while maintaining true Southern hospitality.

When she’s not running businesses, Crowell can be found spending time in Columbia, Tenn. with her husband Tyler and their two daughters, Hattie Jane and Eliza. Additionally, she’s volunteered her time with many local organizations and nonprofits including Nashville

Originals, Hospitality TN, Williamson Inc.’s Women in Business and Nashville Les Dames.

For more information on A. Marshall Hospitality, visit amarshallhospitality.com .

