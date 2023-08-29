Claim Free Tickets Now for Women’s Middle Tennessee Soccer at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tickets are available now for Middle Tennessee Soccer’s match against Vanderbilt at GEODIS Park. The Blue Raiders will face Vanderbilt on Sept. 10, with a kickoff time set for 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are free, but only 3,000 general admission tickets are set to be made available. Fans can claim tickets by clicking the link here.

Fan parking will be first come, first serve in parking lots 5, 6 and 8 for $10. Click here for the parking map.

The clear bag policy will be in effect for the match. Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Non-transparent bags, wallets, and cases must not exceed 4.5″ X 6.5″ even if you are placing it inside your larger clear bag.

GEODIS Park is the home of Nashville Soccer Club and largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, and MTSU’s match against the Commodores will be the first college match at the Major League Soccer venue.

Source: MTSU

MORE SPORTS NEWS