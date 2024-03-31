Ciulver’s Unveils New Thick-Cut Bacon

Culver’s continues to roll out menu items and ingredients that will delight and satisfy guests – and this time, the chain is unveiling an American favorite: a new smoky, thick-cut bacon. To encourage people nationwide to taste for themselves how the bacon enhances their favorite Culver’s menu items, the chain is also letting guests add it to any sandwich for free on April 1, 2024.

While bacon has long been a guest-favorite addition to signature menu items like ButterBurgers and the Culver’s Deluxe, Culver’s menu development team saw an opportunity to upgrade to an even better product. After extensive testing, they identified the perfect bacon to complement the Culver’s menu: a tender, thick-cut option that perfectly balances smoky and savory notes with just a hint of sweetness.

“We’ve heard from our guests over the years that everything is better with bacon – so we wanted to keep them happy by making our bacon even better,” said Culver’s Chief Marketing Officer Julie Fussner. “Our new, thick-cut bacon is truly a game changer, and we’re excited for our guests to experience it for themselves.”

Unlike anything currently available in the quick-service restaurant landscape, Culver’s new bacon is cooked using a proprietary method that leaves it chewy on the inside, with the edges crisped to perfection on the grill.

This April Fool’s Day promotion is anything but a joke. That day, guests can add two pieces of bacon free of cost to any sandwich purchased at a Culver’s restaurant or ordered online at locations nationwide while supplies last.

To learn more about Culver’s commitment to serving high-quality menu items and ingredients, visit Culvers.com/menu-and-nutrition .

Source: Culver’s

More Eat & Drink News