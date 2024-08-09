City Winery and Music First Productions to Present Jazz Brunch

City Winery Nashville and Music First Productions are excited to host the Jazz Brunch on Sunday, August 25 at 12 P.M., featuring the debut of the Lisa Stewart Jazz Combo. This special event will showcase the incredible talents of Lisa Stewart, a renowned vocalist known for her “smooth like Tupelo honey” voice and captivating jazz performances. The afternoon promises to be filled with exquisite music and an inviting atmosphere. Ticket prices begin at $20 and are available here.

Lisa Stewart, a Mississippi native with a rich background in music and artistry, has enchanted audiences worldwide. Her extensive career includes chart-topping singles, award-winning songwriting, and notable roles in film and television. Now, she brings her exceptional talents to the City Winery, promising a brunch experience like no other.

Don’t miss this opportunity to savor delicious brunch fare while being serenaded by the entrancing sounds of Lisa Stewart Jazz Combo. Reserve your table today for an afternoon of delightful music, delectable food, and the warm ambiance of City Winery Nashville

