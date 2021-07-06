City-Wide Baby Shower | July 27 | Donate Now!

As any parent knows, having a baby can be a great joy, though an expensive one! In fact, the cost of raising a child to the age of 17 is $233,000 on average; and low-income parents spend between $172,000 – $174,000 raising a child from birth to age 17. New York Life Insurance Company estimates the first year of an infant’s life costs between $20,000 and $25,000.

Caregivers by WholeCare is partnering with Nashville Peacemakers, Move On, and Orangetheory Fitness to help alleviate some of the financial burden by hosting a City-Wide Baby Shower on Tuesday, July 27, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. in Nashville’s Centennial Park on West End.

Caregivers by WholeCare is a proud sponsor of this event. Caregivers by WholeCare is an in-home care company serving the Nashville market with a decidedly different approach to caregiving. “We believe in caring for the whole person rather than simply focusing on medical issues and diagnosis,” states the organization. Learn more.

City-Wide Baby Shower: Event Details

July 27, 2021 | 1:00PM TO 4:00PM

Centennial Park Event Shelter

2500 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

Who’s Invited?

This event will be held for any new or expecting mothers in the Nashville community. Sponsors will be collecting and providing some of the basic needs for new and expecting moms, especially the following items:

Baby Spoons

Baby Bibs

Baby Wipes

Bottles

Car Seats

Diapers (All Sizes)

Strollers

Swaddling Blankets

How to Donate | Drop Off Locations

Items can be donated now through July 25 at the following locations.

Orangetheory Fitness

2104 Crestmoor Rd

Nashville, TN 37215

2603 8th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37204

690 Old Hickory Blvd, Ste 102

Brentwood, TN 37027

121 17th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

Move On

429 Harding Industrial Dr

Nashville, TN 37211

Donate

Monetary donations are also appreciated. Donate online HERE or mail checks to Nashville Peacemakers at:

830 Fesslers Pkwy, Ste 118

Nashville, TN 37210