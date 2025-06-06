City Welcomes New Faces at Brentwood Fire & Rescue and Brentwood Police

On May 27, the City of Brentwood celebrated a few new faces among its first responder ranks. During that evening’s City Commission meeting, a new firefighter and a new police officer took the oath of office, and two recently promoted police officers received their new badges.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue

The evening began with Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Collins introducing the city’s newest firefighter.

“You hear us talk often about how our people are our greatest asset, and I’m super excited to be adding to those assets tonight with Wesley Pruitt,” Collins said.

Pruitt, a California native, enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school. When his active-duty commitment ended in 2017, he returned to California as a member of the National Guard. He later became a firefighter, attending the Fire Technology Program at Santa Ana College.

“That school has a very good reputation among us in the fire service community,” Collins said.

Pruitt has completed his EMT course and his basic firefighter training. He previously worked for the Rutherford County Fire Department.

Brentwood Police

After Pruitt shook hands with all the commissioners, Brentwood Police Chief Jim Colvin stood at the podium to introduce three members of the BPD.

“The three law enforcement professionals that you are going to see tonight have, combined, over 70 years of law enforcement experience,” he said. “It’s a very impressive group, and I’m proud to have them here.”

Colvin first presented the department’s newest officer, Aaron Dunn, to the commission. Originally from Arizona, Dunn spent 24 years with two different police departments – in Gilbert and Mesa, Arizona.

“He served as a patrol officer, and he was on the SWAT Team and was a School Resource Officer,” Colvin said. “Aaron is scheduled to attend the Transition Academy in July, and he is currently in the Field Training Program.”

After Dunn recited the oath of office, Colvin brought Det. Lori Russ to the podium. That night, she was promoted to lieutenant in the department’s patrol division. Russ started her law enforcement career with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 and has spent almost 21 years with Brentwood Police.

“She has served in many capacities, as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, a crisis negotiator, a member of the bike team; we could keep going,” Colvin said. “And she’s been a great detective for us.”

Her husband, Brentwood Fire and Rescue Lt. John Russ, officially pinned the new badge on Russ’ uniform.

“Lori does an outstanding job for the police department,” Colvin said. “We’ve been dear friends for a long time. I told her I couldn’t say anymore because I didn’t want to cry.”

Colvin concluded his remarks by introducing Officer Seth Whitt, Brentwood Police’s newest sergeant. Whitt joined the department almost two decades ago after graduating from the University of Tennessee Martin. He has spent more than 18 years as an officer in the patrol division.

During his career, he has served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and a peer supporter.

“He’s worn many hats, and he’s been a very consistent and reliable officer for everyone around him,” Colvin said. “Seth is a go-to guy, and for many years it has been discussed whether he would put in for a promotion.”

Whitt opted to focus on raising his two sons instead of taking on more responsibilities within the department. Now that his sons are older, he has decided to expand his options.

“He put in for a promotion, and we’re very glad that he did,” Colvin said. “He brings a wealth of experience, and we’re very proud of him.”

Whitt’s father, Johnny, who spent more than 30 years as a correctional officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, pinned Whitt’s new badge to his uniform.

For information on the Brentwood Police Department, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov/police.

For information on the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, visit www.brentwoodtn.gov/fire.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email