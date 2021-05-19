City of Spring Hill Selects New Management for Rippavilla

The Battle of Franklin Trust has been selected by the City of Spring Hill to operate and manage Rippavilla, a pre-Civil War home with 98 adjoining acres. Rippavilla and Spring Hill are just minutes from historic Franklin, Tenn. where the Trust also manages two historic sites – Carnton and Carter House.

In making the announcement, Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said, “Rippavilla played a key role in the Battle of Spring Hill on November 29, 1864, which led to the Battle of Franklin the following day. We welcome the opportunity to tell Rippavilla’s story and interpret the lives of the Cheairs family. In addition, the story of slavery and the enslaved at Rippavilla is profoundly impactful and will help guests better understand the path toward civil war.”

Rippavilla is owned and has been supported by the City of Spring Hill since 2017. It was opened to the public in the mid-1990s.

Jacobson added, “Rippavilla presents many opportunities to preserve and interpret the history of the area both before, during, and after the Civil War. Our mission at the Battle of Franklin Trust is to teach how the war redefined America and how we have all been impacted by it and its results.”

The Battle of Franklin Trust will reopen Rippavilla to the public on May 24 for guided tours as well as specialty tours. The site will be open seven days a week. Ticket prices will be $18 for a Classic House Tour and $25 for all specialty tours, which will include Battlefield, Slavery, and Extended Tours.

In addition, the Trust is launching a joint ticket to Rippavilla, Carnton and Carter House for $40. For more information please visit www.boft.org/visit.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Its mission is to “preserve, understand, and interpret the story of a people forever impacted by the American Civil War.”