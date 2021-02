The City of Spring Hill has partnered with Tennessee Environmental Council to bring you Tennessee Tree Day 2021.

The City of Spring Hill will host a local community tree giveaway and staff will be stationed at the Public Works office (3893 Mahlon Moore Road Spring Hill, TN 37174) on March 19, 2021 to hand out trees.

You must register for the trees prior to the event. If you’re interested, please send an email to [email protected].

More information at tectn.org/tennesseetreeday2021.html