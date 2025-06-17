City Officially Welcomes New Leadership at Brentwood Fire & Rescue

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department officially recognized its new cadre of leaders – Fire Chief Brian Collins, Deputy Fire Chief Derek Hyde, Battalion Chief Blane Newberry, and Lieutenant Derek Hershner – with a Badge Pinning ceremony during the June 9 City Commission meeting.

Chief Collins, a 23-year veteran of the department, said, “I appreciate the opportunity the City’s given me over the past 23 years. I’m a product of the environment I’m in — from the high performers I’m around at work to the incredible people I’m blessed to have at home.”

Collins praised the professional standards established by previous leadership and emphasized the high expectations the Brentwood team holds itself to.

“There’s almost a mandate to be good at your job because that’s what they expect — and that’s what they deserve,” he said.

Collins was pinned by his wife, Allie.

Derek Hyde, also a 23-year member of the department, received his deputy chief badge that evening. Known for his work on the department’s Hazardous Materials and Technical Rescue Teams, Hyde has also managed the department’s accreditation efforts. He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

“Chief Hyde has done it all,” Collins said. “From technical response to department-wide quality assurance, his leadership has already elevated this organization.”

Hyde was pinned by his wife, Abby.

Battalion Chief Blane Newberry stepped into a new leadership role following Hyde’s promotion. A 30-year veteran, Newberry has contributed significantly to training, equipment management, and mentoring new officers. A respected member of the department, Newberry was joined by his wife, Christie, for the pinning.

“Blane is the definition of steadiness under pressure,” Collins said. “He’s one of the most dependable leaders we have.”

The ceremony also welcomed Lt. Derek Hershner into the leadership ranks. Beginning his fire service career in Ohio in 2011, Hershner joined Brentwood in 2017 and quickly became a key contributor to the department’s technical teams and EMS training. A paramedic and field training officer, he continues to shape the future of the department. His wife, Jess, performed the honor of pinning.

As the ceremony concluded, Collins again thanked the city leadership for their trust and support.

“We’re excited about what lies ahead,” he said. “We’ve got strong leadership, a top-tier team, and a community that deserves the best.”

