City of Spring Hill Urges Residents to Temporarily Suspend Non-essential Water Usage

The City of Spring Hill, Tennessee, is kindly requesting all residents to temporarily suspend non-essential water usage including irrigation activities until further notice. This advisory comes as a result of unforeseen mechanical issues within the municipal and regional water system, which require immediate attention and maintenance.

The city is taking proactive steps to ensure the swift resolution of these mechanical issues. By temporarily halting irrigation, the city says they can can conserve water resources and expedite the repair process, minimizing the likelihood of additional restrictions to our users.

Updates or changes regarding the irrigation advisory will be provided as new information becomes available.