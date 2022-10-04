City of Spring Hill to Pickup Residents’ Old Garbage Containers

SPRING HILL, TN, October 4, 2022—With the delivery of residents’ new Waste Management trash carts now complete, the City of Spring Hill will begin collecting residents’ unwanted personal trash containers on Tuesday, October 11.

Many residents have chosen to repurpose their personal containers or sell them online. Others have indicated they want help getting rid of them.

The collection effort is scheduled to be completed by Monday, November 7. Its timing is the same as the current yard waste bag pickup schedule.

Retrieval is limited to empty, personal trash containers (not WM-marked ones) that are clearly marked with a sign indicating they are to be taken away.

The Public Works Department asks residents to tape a note on the unwanted can that says “please take” or “don’t want”. The empty cans need to be placed curbside by 7 am on the collection date. Only empty cans will be taken.

See collection date information by subdivisions and days HERE.

The collection schedule groups subdivisions by collection dates, using the current yard waste retrieval day. Residents should not call for their old cans to be picked up. Pickup will occur by subdivisions and is already scheduled.

The City’s new Waste Management trash and recycling contract includes cleaner and safer automated trucks that use hydraulic side-loading arms to hoist containers. The new trash carts—twins of the existing recycling carts—are designed to fit securely with the new sideloading system.